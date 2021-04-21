Menu
Business

Charge dropped against company over workplace death

by Grace Mason
21st Apr 2021 1:49 PM
A CHARGE has been dropped against a Cairns refrigeration company over the tragic death of an employee who fell 8m at a worksite.

Portsmith-based Alphacool was charged by Workplace Health and Safety last year with one count of failing to comply with health and safety duty.

The charge related to an incident involving father of two Sol Fagan, 40, who was installing air ducts at James Cook University when he suffered the fatal fall in August 2018.

Sol Fagan, 40, with wife Hayley Schoon and children Sojah and Sophia.
WHS had initially alleged Alphacool did not formally induct Mr Fagan into workplace safety procedures, it failed to implement safety control measures and it did not provide adequate supervision on the day he died.

But WHS lawyer Aimee Sanderson told the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning they were offering no evidence to the charge.

A WHS charge has been dropped against Alphacool.
Magistrate Jacqui Payne dismissed the case and discharged Alphacool's parent company MC Holdings which had been subject to the charge.

Speaking outside court an Alphacool spokesman said they "welcome" the decision.

"The Court's dismissal of the complaint this morning brings to a close a very difficult chapter for Alphacool," he said.

"The directors of Alphacool wish to thank their loyal staff and customers for their support during this difficult time."

Mr Fagan leaves behind wife Hayley Schoon and two young children, Sojah and Sophia.

