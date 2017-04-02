Characters come to life at the successful Pop Con

COSTUME CRAZE: Emma, 16, and Tom Skenderis went all out for Gladstone Pop Con at the PCYC.

THINK of all your favourite characters jam packed in one room.

Then throw in a bunch of lightsabers, video games, retro gaming and real life Pac Man.

Gladstone Pop Con was all that and more.

Attracting a couple of thousand people, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Pop Con was more successful than he could have hoped for.

"There were smiles on everyone's faces and everyone had a good time,” Cr Burnett said.

"It was more popular than I ever thought it was going to be, it exceeded my expectations ... easily doubled it.”

From Pokemon characters, gingerbread men, Star Wars characters, Storm Troopers and everything in between, the costume craze took off.

"Some of the kids who went this year will want to dress up next year now they've seen what it's like,” Cr Burnett said.

"I might go as Luke Skywalker next year.”

Held at Gladstone PCYC on Saturday, the event attracted everyone from young children to bigger kids where people had travelled from interstate to take part in Gladstone's first event of its kind.

"The Sons of Obiwan brought a bit of a following with them ... they're very popular and very good,” Cr Burnett said.

New crowds went through the doors every hour and a half, and the show bags had run before the event officially started at 11am.

Cr Burnett said the main speaker for the day was flooded in at his home so was unable to make the event.

"The event could have been more popular ... I don't know how many other people were flooded in,” he said.

With free entry and money raised through sausage sizzles going towards the Gladstone PCYC, Pop Con will be lead by the PCYC next year after the council hands it over to them.

Cr Burnett then hopes Pop Con will become a huge event on its own.

"People love these sorts of things,” he said.

"It was amazing.”