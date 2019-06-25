Chaplains prepare for fundraising ride

THE Cycle of Hope and support for those less fortunate will continue, with registration now open for this year's Gladstone Tour de Chaplain.

Ahead of this year's 100km fundraising ride, Gladstone region school chaplain Sandy Beak wants the community to know the role of chaplains at schools.

The ride will take place on August 3, starting at Many Peaks park, riding through the Boyne Valley, over the Calliope River Bridge and onto Yarwun State School.

"As a chaplain it's not just about the fundraising but also to raise the profile of chaplaincy in schools and it's something that we passionately believe in," Sandy said.

"Some people in school are finding life to be a challenge and it's about walking beside them and it's not just students we help, there are teachers and parents we can offer support to as well.

"There is a great team of people who help with the ride and it is very safety conscious because we liaise with the police and Main Roads department."

There are currently 12 chaplains working across 19 state schools in the region.

The community ride attracts more than 100 local cyclists every year.

There is a 30 km option of Calliope to Yarwun school for cyclists wanting to do a shorter ride and for the main ride there are four drink stops plus one for lunch.

To register go to suqld.eventsair.com/tour-de-chaplain-19/registernow/Site/Register.