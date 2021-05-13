Chaperone order for popular Brisbane chiro

A chiropractor operating out of an up-market suburb has been banned from treating women unless he has a chaperone during consultations.

A popular Queensland chiropractor has suddenly been banned from treating women patients unless he has a chaperone during consultations, the healthcare watchdog has announced.

Sandy William Clark, who practises from Sandy Clark Chiropractic in Grange in Brisbane's inner-northern suburbs, had the strict conditions imposed on his registration on May 7 by the state's Health Ombudsman.

Chiropractor Sandy William Clark, from Grange, who practises as Sandy Clark Chiropractic.

The married father of two must not have contact with any female patients without the presence of a practice monitor approved by the Health Ombudsman who is continually physically present and directly sees and hears all patient contact, the announcement by the Health Ombudsman states.

However the Health Ombudsman did not give further reasons for why it has taken action against Dr Clark.

The immediate registration action imposed on Dr Clark was effective from May 7 and would continue until either the ombudsman removes the conditions imposed or the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) sets the decision aside, the Health Ombudsman says in the statement on its website.

The investigation is understood to be in its early stages.

Sandy Clark Chiropractic on Blandford St, Grange

The OHO will actively monitor whether Dr Clark complies with the chaperone conditions and may take further action if he breaches the ban, the OHO states.

Prospective patients must be told of the chaperone requirement before they make an appointment with reception staff, the conditions state.

Staff must keep a record of every appointment made and the chaperone need not be a registered chiropractor.

The OHO can impose immediate restrictions and bans on medical professionals who are a risk to public health and safety or for reasons of public interest, it states on its website.

Dr Clark has been registered as a chiropractor in Australia since December 1997, and he completed his chiropractics training at the Royal Melbourne Insitute of Technology, according to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency register.

Sandy Clark Chiropractic was established in 1999 in the Brisbane suburb of Red Hill.

Dr Clark worked as an industrial research and development chemist before he retrained as a chiropractor, he states on his website.

Originally published as Chaperone order for popular Brisbane chiro