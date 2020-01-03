Chaos hits Kiwis ahead of Test

New Zealand's new skipper, Tom Latham, following the toss on day one of the third Test at the SCG. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

NEW Zealand have been forced to rush debutant Glenn Phillips in for Kane Williamson, one of five changes to the side asked to bowl first by Australia in the third Test at the SCG.

Phillips arrived from Auckland on Thursday night as cover for the skipper and batsman Henry Nicholls and is playing with both ruled out through illness.

Tom Latham becomes the Black Caps' 30th Test captain with Williamson missing, taking on the role for the first time in his career.

In a horror morning for New Zealand, off spinner Mitchell Santner was also ruled out with a virus, and Tim Southee won't play due to workload concerns.

The absences compound the loss of Trent Boult, who suffered a broken hand as the visitors were flogged at the MCG to go 2-0 down in the series.

Former NSW spinner Will Somerville and fellow tweaker Todd Astle have come into the team, while Matt Henry returns as a quick alongside Neil Wagner.

Out-of-form opener Jeet Raval returns at No.3.

"It's been a tough 48 hours for us," Latham said.

"We've had a bit of sickness, a virus has gone through the team which is unfortunate.

"They (Williamson and Nicholls) gave their best chance this morning to be right but unfortunately. They're not right."

Australia resisted the urge to blood spinner Mitchell Swepson on a wicket expected to turn.

A win in Sydney would mark their first clean sweep of a home Test series since 2013-14 and their 10th overall.

"We played with the idea of adding a second spinner," captain Tim Paine said.

"But with Nathan (Lyon) and Marnus (Labuschagne) doing some bowling - and our quicks having been outstanding all summer - we want to stick with the same team."

AUSTRALIA: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Will Somerville, Matt Henry Neil Wagner.