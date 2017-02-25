Chaos as elderly woman's kitchen catches on fire

Emergency service attended a small kitchen fire at a house on Goondoon Street which was extinguished before they arrived.

AN ELDERY lady's Saturday afternoon cooking has been thrown into chaos after a fire broke out in the kitchen of her Goondoon St home.

The woman's stove caught alight after she left a pot on it.

But the quick-thinking lady, visibly embarrassed as two firefighter units pulled up outside her home, had already managed to contain the fire on her own.

"The occupants had a pot on the stove, went out for a walk and came back and noticed smoke in the house," senior firefighter Dale Iwanicki.

"(She's) put a fire blanket or tea towel over the pot and it's extinguished the fire."

Despite one ambulance unit also attending the fire, it is understood no one was hurt, with the lady's neighbours saying they were glad she escaped unscathed.

Police were also on scene to assist.

But Mr Iwanicki said all it would take is "a matter of minutes" for things to turn ugly.

"If they were out for another minute or two, could have possibly lost the kitchen or the house," Mr Iwanicki said.

"She's really lucky.

"She did the right thing, put the tea towel over it, smothered it."