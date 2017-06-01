Chaos and confusion remains for Subway workers

SUBWAY employees and customers are still in a state of shock after the three Gladstone stores went into receivership this week.

Since the announcement was made on Tuesday, Subway's head office has been contacted by The Observer several times, but has yet to make a comment.

According to an employee who wishes to remain anonymous to protect any future employment prospects, workers at Gladstone's Subway stores have not been given any further details regarding the status of the shops and their jobs.

The source said employees were told of the receivership by the store owners but that nothing more had been shared.

The owner of three Gladstone Subway stores has gone into receivership, leaving the future of the popular sandwich shop up in the air. Paul Braven GLA300517SUBWAY

When asked whether the employee knew if he or she would be losing their job, the worker said "as far as I know, I am”.

"It's just a waiting game to know when,” the employee said.

The employee said both staff and customers were upset by the news and were concerned there might not be a Subway store in Gladstone in the future.

"The ones I have spoken to are all in shock,” the employee said.

In terms of what needed to happen as soon as the announcement was made, the employee said staff had been "advised to continue to show up to shifts”.

"[We were told] just to keep working until we are told otherwise,” the employee said.

The level of confusion local Subway employees find themselves in continues to grow as further information is yet to be passed on to workers.

"[I am] disappointed there was not much communication earlier to staff,” the employee said.

According to the worker, there are approximately 30 employees at Subway across the three stores, and they believe most were worried about potential job loss.

"We're not being told too much information,” the worker said.

The employee was unsure if the three Subway shops would stay open in the short or long term.