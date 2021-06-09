Menu
Southbound drivers have been urged to avoid the Harbour Tunnel. Picture: Live Traffic
News

Chaos after Harbour Tunnel breakdown

by Erin Lyons
9th Jun 2021 8:33 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM

Cars are banked up more than 8km from Sydney’s Harbour Tunnel after a crane broke down, sparking traffic chaos.

Images from above show total gridlock for southbound drivers.

While all southbound lanes have since reopened, Live Traffic Sydney said traffic was still heavy all the way back to the Lane Cove Tunnel.

Southbound traffic approaching the Sydney Harbour Tunnel is queued around 8km. Picture: 9 News
“Continue to allow plenty of extra travel time,” Live Traffic tweeted.

Traffic crews and a heavy tow truck were called to the scene as motorists prepared to face significant delays.

More to come

Originally published as Chaos after Harbour Tunnel breakdown

