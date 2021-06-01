Menu
The driver was lucky to escape unharmed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Chaos after fiery crash on major highway

by Erin Lyons
1st Jun 2021 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM

Travellers are being urged to avoid the M1 on the NSW Central Coast after a semi-trailer crashed into parked vehicles before bursting into flames, triggering traffic chaos and injuring two road workers.

Emergency services were called to the M1, at Kangy Angy, just before 4am Tuesday.

Both workers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. One man is in a serious condition and the other is stable.

Police said the semi-trailer caught fire but the driver was able to escape unharmed. He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Southbound lanes on the M1 were closed at the Alison Road overpass and two out of three northbound lanes are also closed.

A contraflow is now in place and traffic is slowly filtering through.

Transport for NSW said motorists travelling south will be diverted at the Sparks Road off-ramp.

Light vehicles can use Hue Hue, Yarramalong and Old Maitland roads to rejoin the motorway at Tuggerah.

Southbound lanes are closed on the M1 at Alison. Picture: Google
Heavy vehicles should use Pacific Highway and Wyong Road instead, the department said.

“Motorists are also advised to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow directions of traffic crews and emergency services in the area,” according to Live Traffic NSW.

Some drivers trying to travel to Sydney from Newcastle have been forced to turnaround.

More to come

Originally published as Chaos after fiery crash on major highway

