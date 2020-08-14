Channel your inner Rambo with CQ Blasters

THIS Sunday is the chance for Gladstone residents to channel their inner John Rambo or Arnold Schwarzenegger, without fatalities, at CQ Blasters Gladstone Open Day.

Gel Blasters have exploded in popularity across the region through the opening of CQ Blasters stores at Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The toy guns, illegal for under 14-year-olds, are battery powered and shoot gel balls, which are first soaked in water for more than four hours, to grow to about 8mm in diameter.

CQ Blasters owner Damien Geyer said the open day was all about having safe, healthy fun, for gel blaster enthusiasts and families.

“We get families, we get disabled people, we have had people in wheel chairs and on crutches all come out,” he said.

“Anyone can join in, you don’t need to be extremely fit or anything like that, you just take it at your own pace.

“You can’t be closer than three metres from an opponent and shoot them.”

Two participants are fully kitted out in preparation for a CQ Blasters battle.

The open day is conducted on a battle field with obstacles, places to hide and shelter, and different game modes.

“Throughout the day we run heaps of various different game modes, from zombie infection modes, to death matches, to medic modes,” Mr Geyer said.

“There are heaps of different scenarios that we throw in for the participants.

“We get from 40 to 50 people normally, just running around and having good fun.

“It’s about socialising and the biggest one is getting people off the couch and the kids away from the X-box or playstation.

“Its all a bit of exercise while you are having some great fun outdoors.”

To participate you don’t need to own your own gel blaster.

“If you don’t have any equipment that’s perfectly fine, come along and we hire all the equipment and safety gear,” Mr Geyer said.

“That includes your blaster, your safety equipment, unlimited ammunition and for four hours it works out at just $12.50 an hour.”

“If you have your own gel blaster you are welcome to come along too and join in all the fun.”

For more information visit the CQ Blasters Facebook Page.

What: CQ Blasters Open Day

When: Sunday, August 16, from 8.30 to 12.30

Where: Dawson Highway Burua, look for the CQ Blasters signs.

Cost: $20 for half a day with your own gun and equipment, $50 for half a day to hire a gun, unlimited ammunition and safety gear.