Minister for Resources Matt Canavan and Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack at Spinnaker Park yesterday.
Minister for Resources Matt Canavan and Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack at Spinnaker Park yesterday. Mike Richards GLA180119ACPM
Channel work to start soon and provide a big water boost

Noor Gillani
by
19th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THE Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme was a highlighted topic yesterday during Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack's visit to Gladstone.

Mr McCormack, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan reiterated the Liberal and Nationals Government's approval of funding arrangements for a modernisation of the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme, following an announcement made in May last year.

The scheme will support up to 46 jobs directly and 132 jobs in the greater region and work is expected to commence during the first quarter.

Mr O'Dowd said the work would involve lining water channels to deliver up to an additional 6460ML of water by preventing seepage.

According to SunWater's website, the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme does not supply localities within the the Gladstone region, but does support coal industry on the Bowen Basin as pipelines owned by mines can divert water to various operations.

