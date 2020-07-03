Changing times: Gaming rooms reopen under strict conditions

BACK ON: Young Oz Venue Manager Olivia Bartlett said her staff are doing all they can to keep patrons in the gaming room safe.

A GLADSTONE venue manager said her pub staff are ensuring the cleanliness of the gaming room is maintained as the pokies fire up again.

Olivia Bartlett of the Young Oz Hotel in Tank Street said she has implemented Covid-19 safe practices into the gaming room maintenance routine.

"We have social distance in-between each of our machines, we are trying to get people to follow that by switching off two machines between each patron," Ms Bartlett said.

"Obviously we have the sign in forms before engaging with our bar, dining or gaming room staff too.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the Young Oz Hotel is a clean and friendly environment to be in from signage up, to hand sanitiser available and the girls cleaning machines regularly."

Ms Bartlett was relieved to have the gaming room open again after months sitting idle due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It does not matter how many machines are operating it is just good for the business that they are," she said.

"The patrons are very excited to have the pokies back, obviously it is a couple of months since anyone has been able to enter gaming rooms."

Ms Bartlett said that although it was nice to have the gaming room back online, the Young Oz places a bigger emphasis on their dining and bar aspects.

"The bar is more our thing anyway," she said.

"We are more focused on the bar and bistro side of things, but the pokies are a big part of any hotel and we are excited to have them back on."

Pub patron Joshua Burow said it was really important for people to feel like they could return to a normal state of being a community.

"At least we can take those steps towards getting better and working together to keep the Covid-19 restrictions in place," he said.

"We drove down the street last night and there was no one in sight, tonight I will drive down this same road and that pub will be packed if it's open."