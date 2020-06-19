Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
Education

This is what university degrees will cost under new regime

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
19th Jun 2020 4:34 PM

The Morrison government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.

It is planning an overhaul of funding for university undergraduate courses that it says will send a price signal to students to take up areas more likely to lead to jobs.

It will start increasing taxpayer funding again in line with CPI - after a three-year freeze - but won't add more specifically for increased student numbers.

It will also allocate $400 million for new programs to help students from rural and remote areas and a $900 million fund for universities to improve ties with industry.

Overall, the package is budget-neutral, meaning there is no new money allocated to the sector.

NEW STUDENT FEES IN 2021

$3700 a year

* Teaching (previously $6804)

* Clinical psychology (previously $6804)

* English (previously $6804)

* Maths (previously $9698)

* Nursing (previously $6804)

* Languages (previously $6804)

* Agriculture (previously $9698)

$7700 a year

* Allied and other health (previously $9698)

* Architecture (previously $9698)

* IT (previously $9698)

* Creative arts (previously $6804)

* Engineering (previously $9698)

* Environmental studies (previously $9698)

* Science (previously $9698)

$11,300 a year

* Medicine (previously $11,355)

* Dentistry (previously $11,355)

* Veterinary science (previously $11,355)

$14,500 a year

* Law and economics (previously $11,355)

* Management and commerce (previously $11,355)

* Society and culture (previously $6804)

* Humanities (previously $6804)

* Communications (previously $6804)

* Behavioural science (previously $6804)

 

Originally published as Changes to uni student fees mooted again

politics university fees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone-Benaraby Rd works: Damage claims triple

        premium_icon Gladstone-Benaraby Rd works: Damage claims triple

        News TMR has advised sealing works are now complete on the section where motorists had concerns about loose stones.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Indigenous students get helping hand with study

        premium_icon Indigenous students get helping hand with study

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation has run its Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program since...

        • 19th Jun 2020 4:50 PM
        Cold snap will see temperatures plummet to 7 in Gladstone

        premium_icon Cold snap will see temperatures plummet to 7 in Gladstone

        News “The initial temperature hit will be quite substantial,” says meteorologist Peter...