Changes to home support transport service

THE Community Home Support Program (Transport) Taxi Service is on the move and will soon be delivered by Centacare CQ.

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said Gladstone Regional Council would transition the service from June 30.

The service, funded by both State and Federal Governments, will be delivered by Centacare CQ from July 1.

"Over the years, council's transport program - Gladstone Regional Supported Transport Service - has commonly been known as the HACC Taxi Service,” Cr Trevor said.

"The service has provided transport assistance within our community for eligible clients with multiple or complex support needs.

"Residents who have utilised the service have included those with a disability, elderly, hearing or vision impaired, carers, and other community members deemed to require support.”

Cr Trevor said use of the program would remain the same for clients and carers with the only difference being the service would be managed by a separate local provider.

"As part of the transition process council needs to transfer client information across to the new providers as soon as possible,” he said.

"Council continues to work with Centacare CQ to ensure the Community Home Support Program (Transport) Taxi Service continues to operate with minimal disruption to clients.

"Council is confident that capacity exists within our local community sector to continue to deliver suitable level of support and service and meet the needs and expectation of clients using the service.”

Any carers or clients who have queries regarding the transfer of client information should contact council on 49766300 as soon as possible.