Changes to Dawson Highway labelled ridiculous

BRUSHED ASIDE: Council will not follow recommendations to do with works on improving traffic safety on the Dawson Highway in Biloela.

BRUSHED ASIDE: Council will not follow recommendations to do with works on improving traffic safety on the Dawson Highway in Biloela.

DESPITE the safety risk to residents and a road safety audit of the Dawson Highway in Biloela, Banana Shire Council will not move forward immediately with works to improve traffic safety.

The study has determined that there is a high safety risk for vehicles exiting side roads and reverse angle parking on the Dawson Highway.

Banana Shire Council engaged Cardno Pty Ltd to review the parking, signage and linemarking in the Biloela CBD and Dawson Highway to assess safety concerns at intersections and parking.

However council does not plan to go ahead with any works after not approving Cardno's recommendations.

Mayor Nev Ferrier said council wouldn't be liable to negligence, but rather the Department of Transport and Main Roads if an accident occurred on the highway following the release of the study.

"We won't even think about following those recommendations," Cr Ferrier said.

"Our safety record with accidents along the Dawson Highway is virtually nil."

As to why council had this study undertaken, Cr Ferrier couldn't reveal much at this stage other than there were concerns over the safety of bicycle lanes on the Dawson Highway.

Director of Infrastructure Services Chris Whitaker delivered to council yesterday Cardno's recommendations of the road safety audit and traffic study funded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The recommendations included parking to be converted from angled to parallel along the Dawson Highway, reducing the number of parking spots along the Dawson Highway from 106 to 95 and providing right turn facilities in accordance with Austroads standards.

Division 3 councillor Pat Brennan said improving traffic and pedestrian safety along the Dawson Highway had been on the drawing board for a while in council but he believed these recommendations should be "filed in the rubbish bin".

"The businesses in town, like Digital Footstep and Anytime Fitness, have no other carparks than the ones on the highway," Cr Brennan said.

"Why are we doing this?

"We live in a little community.

"They're paying expensive rates already and they won't have carpark access for their customers if this were to go ahead.

"Driving back in and out with parallel parking is much more dangerous than our current angled parking."

Division 1 councillor David Snell believes there is real merit in pushing the works through on the basis of safety.

"You come out of Kroombit Street or Bell Street and there's four wheel drives angle parked along the highway and you can't see until your nose is right out on the road and they are virtually on you," Cr Snell said.

"There's a few signs and a few lines here and there that can be done easily and cheaply enough to increase safety.

"We could've dealt with it today rather than passed it on for the future."

The project would be fully funded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The studied section of the Dawson Highway was the 650m stretch from Callide Street to Rainbow Street where Cardno's parking occupancy survey revealed the highest daily average parking occurred closest to the Biloela CBD district between Callide Street and Kariboe Lane.

Council resolved to lay the matter on the table for consideration.