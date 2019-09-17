Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council's Goondoon St office.
Gladstone Regional Council's Goondoon St office.
News

Changes at Gladstone Youth Council

MATT HARRIS
17th Sep 2019 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be a change in personnel at Gladstone Region Youth Council after three of its members recently resigned.

Abbigail Willis and Zarah Nash (both from Gladstone) will join Tannum resident Kailyn Smith on the 11-person council.

They will be appointed to the Youth Council for the remainder of the 2019 term.

Council noted that outgoing members cited an inability to commit to Youth Council meetings and council events as the reason for their departure.

One outgoing member was a Rosedale resident.

Youth Council membership is drawn from local high schools, the university and other young community members ages 15-24.

Youth Council members meet on the first and third Monday of the month.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    premium_icon Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    Business Rockhampton-based Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow has handed down a landmark decision that has set a precedent for Queensland class actions.

    Gladstone mum jailed for $100K Centrelink fraud

    premium_icon Gladstone mum jailed for $100K Centrelink fraud

    News Mum jailed for $100K Centrelink fraud

    New mine promising 1000 jobs

    premium_icon New mine promising 1000 jobs

    Business Bowen Basin coal mine opening a great day for Queensland, jobs

    PopCon returning soon

    premium_icon PopCon returning soon

    News GLADSTONE’S number one cosplaying event is set to make a smash return for the third...