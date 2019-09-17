Changes at Gladstone Youth Council

THERE will be a change in personnel at Gladstone Region Youth Council after three of its members recently resigned.

Abbigail Willis and Zarah Nash (both from Gladstone) will join Tannum resident Kailyn Smith on the 11-person council.

They will be appointed to the Youth Council for the remainder of the 2019 term.

Council noted that outgoing members cited an inability to commit to Youth Council meetings and council events as the reason for their departure.

One outgoing member was a Rosedale resident.

Youth Council membership is drawn from local high schools, the university and other young community members ages 15-24.

Youth Council members meet on the first and third Monday of the month.