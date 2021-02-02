Changes afoot for CQ sporting festival

The Fitzroy Frogs will deliver the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival for the first time on August 21 and 22.

The Fitzroy Frogs will deliver the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival for the first time on August 21 and 22.

The Fitzroy Frogs are leaping into preparations for the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival - and there are some major changes in the works.

The club took charge of the event in December 2019, handed the reins by former organisers, but was unable to deliver it last year due to COVID.

READ: COVID-19 claims another iconic CQ festival

Despite that disappointment, it’s now full steam ahead for the 2021 festival, to be held on August 21 and 22.

Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack said there would be a strong emphasis on junior participation on Saturday, and also an all-ability event for people with a disability.

Sunday’s program will have the long-course Kraken replaced with an Olympic distance event consisting of a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

“It’s important if we’re going to be a festival that we make sure we cover a broader spectrum of participation,” McCormack said.

Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack: “This is an important event for triathlon in Central Queensland so we want to grow it.”

“It’s about making sure we’ve got something for everyone.

“I think the change from the Kraken to the Olympic distance is a good move. The longer course appealed to the high-end athlete, but we think it discouraged a large sector of capable athletes.

“We’re keeping the sprint and enticer distance triathlons.

“I tell people that the Olympic distance will be for triathletes, the sprint distance will be for ‘try-athletes’ and the enticer for beginners who are interested in the sport and just want to give it a go.”

McCormack said there was plenty of work ahead for the club as it prepared to host what will be the sixth edition of the annual event.

An Olympic distance triathlon will be introduced to the festival this year, replacing the long-course Kraken.

“We’ve got over 100 actions on our to-do list and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“We’ll be very busy for the next couple of months.

“This is an important event for triathlon in Central Queensland so we want to grow it.

“Being year one (for us), we’d like to see about 500 participants and to me, that’s just the beginning of the journey.

“In the next couple of years, I hope we’re attracting over 1000 participants.

“This isn’t just about athletes from Rocky and Yeppoon. We’re already talking to people from Airlie Beach, Mackay and Agnes Water.

“Hervey Bay have a strong triathlon community that we hope to attract and, of course, there are also our friends in Biloela, Emerald and Longreach whom despite the long distances, can still claim Yeppoon as their local open-water event.”

Registrations for the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival open in late February.

More stories:

Feedback that had Rocky event organiser close to tears

Mother, daughter take on Rocky Triathlon

PHOTO GALLERY (80+ pics): Rockhampton Triathlon October 25 2020