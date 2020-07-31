Changed traffic conditions for road users on Philip Street

MOTORISTS will confront changed traffic conditions on Philip Street, Gladstone, with a detour in place due to the closure of Reef Street from August 10.

The roadworks will widen Philip Street in preparation for the $30 million Communities and Families precinct to open, once construction is complete.

The Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct is a social infrastructure initiative to address current and future human and social services needs for the region.

The precinct will be completed in two stages, with current work on stage one progressing.

Gladstone Regional Council received $20m in funding from the Federal Government to help complete the duplication of Philip Street.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) advised the road closure of Reef Street will be temporary until an expected completion of works in late August.

“During this time, traffic will be diverted via Hibiscus Ave and Sun Valley Road,” the DTMR said in a statement.

“The temporary road closure will enable road pavement and asphalting works, with storm water drainage works also being completed.

“Works will be undertaken from Monday to Saturday, between 6am to 6pm, from August 10, 2020, and are expected to be completed late August 2020, weather permitting.”

All road users should exercise caution and obey all signs and directions.

“Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works,” the DTMR said.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

