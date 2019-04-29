Chanel team has talented teens eager to make mark

RIVALRY WILL BE RENEWED: Yaralla Falcons' Amy Harte in a battle with Valleys Stars' Tracey Calis. Netball action resumes tonight.

NETBALL: It all starts tomorrow night.

The carpark at Memorial Park will be full as will the courts with Gladstone Netball Association games to be played on them.

GNA spokesperson Sam Dippel said it would be another exciting season with a number of teams in contention.

"Our main two will definitely be Yaralla Falcons and Valley Stars and Chanel College," she said.

Falcons and Stars have dominated the competition in recent years and the top-tier level currently consists of Yaralla Kestrel, Lakers, Knicks, Valleys Satellites and Valleys Comets.

This would make it an eight-team Senior One/Two competition.

"We again this year do not have A-grade yet (Senior One or S1)," Dippel said.

"Our division one and two teams will verse each other for some weeks and will split on points."

The Chanel team will consist of players who will also compete in the upcoming Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival from June 30-July 5 in Bundaberg.

Chanel played at the GNA for the first time last year and were very impressive which earned the praise of GNA president Kacie Crawford.

"We made the preliminary finals, losing the game to finish fourth overall in our first season in the competition," QISSN coach Kylie Kickbusch said.

Some of the talented players this team has are Imogen Collins who is the college captain, Hannah Overend and Brianna Hume, to name just a few.

"Imogen shows great vision to gain intercepts in defence and deliver the ball in attack with speed and accuracy when on the court," Kickbusch said of Imogen Collins.

"She reads the play exceptionally well, feeds the circle with speed and accuracy, talker and leader on and off the court and loves to throw a good long ball from the centre third to the shooters."

Kickbusch said Overend has excellent goal sense and strength with leadership skills.

"She's a strong shooter especially when rebounding, holds her position under the post, quick drives in the circle, tight defence up and down the court and is another talker and leader on and off the court," she said.

Veteran Yaralla Falcons centre Melanie Dyball said there are a few changes in the line-up for the new season.

Falcons have lost the services of goal attack Sue Tulloch and Jas Tupea, but Dyball the replacements are like-for-like.

"Sheena Gilmore is relocating for work, but we have gained an excellent replacement with Olivia Whitla," Dyball said.

The loss of Tulloch and Tupea have been offset with stand-out shooter Katie Jacobsen.

Talented juniors Abbi Cooper, Keeley Dillon, Samarah Belton and Eden Johnson will be ones keen to step it up at senior level.

"We have bought up-and-up and coming junior superstar 14-year-old Gracie Moore who will be a fast input to our line-up," Dyball said.

Experienced multi-premiership star Amy Harte will lead the way in the shooting while Dyball said this will be her final season.

Falcons and Stars meet in a grand final re-match on court one at 7pm tomorrow.

Crawford said one of the big incentives was to attract male players to the sport.

"We have our first male player tomorrow night and it's a big step for Gladstone netball," she said.

"He'll play for Valleys Silver in the Cadet Two division and we're also looking at running our Fast Five competition to generate some male interest."

The dates for that are yet to be confirmed, but Crawford said she hoped to have a Fast Five Mixed competition with four or five teams to play on the Saturday night of the Pam Moore Carnival in June.

TOMORROW NIGHT'S GAMES

4pm

J4 - Emeralds v Swans C1; Rubies v Indigo C2; Copper v Amber C6. J3 - Teal v Zircons C7; Willywagtails v Kingfishers C8; Crystals v Sparrows C9. U10 - Rosellas v Quails C10; Violet v Topaz C11. U9 - Finches v Magenta C12; Gems v Amythyst C13

5pm

C1 - Flamingos v Sandpipers C1; Sparkles v Herons C2; Silver v Gold C6. J1 - Aqua v Owls C7. J2 - Doves v Garnets C8

6pm

C1 - Bronze v Lilac C1; Quartz v Bluejays C2. C2 - Pearls v Budgies C6. J1 - Diamonds v Swifts C7. J2 - Peewees v Lorikeets C8

7pm

S1/2 - Falcons v Stars C1; Chanel v Kestrel C2. S3/4 - Sangria v PCNC Galactic C6; Storm v Opals C7

8pm

S1/2 - Lakers v Knicks C1; Satellites v Comets C2. S3/4