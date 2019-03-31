Chanel students designing a plastic free future

Year 9 student at Chanel College, Zarah Nash presents her project about reducing the use of single-use plastics in supermarkets. INSET: Students Michael Matheson-Close, Nicholas Gold, Alex Backman, Zarah Nash, Gerard Trewick, Josh Buenen and Elijah Watts with Woolworths Gladstone staff James Allen, Ros Hixon and Carly Roff

Students Michael Matheson-Close, Nicholas Gold, Alex Backman, Zarah Nash, Gerard Trewick, Josh Buenen and Elijah Watts with Woolworths Gladstone staff James Allen, Ros Hixon and Carly Roff

CHANEL College students have gone straight to the top by presenting classroom ideas for a plastic-free future to Woolworths staff.

As part of their studies, eight Year 9 students have been hard at work coming up with ideas to reduce single-use plastics in supermarkets.

Teacher Kristi Bourke said students were required to focus on ethical and sustainable practices plus how this related to new designs.

"We considered problems within our community and one of the issues we raised was around single-use packaging in supermarkets," she said.

"The students did a field trip to Woolworth and looked at the improvements they've already made... and we recognised in our research have already done a lot of work in the recycling of their products.

"During that field trip they selected a particular product they then were going to refine a new idea on, focusing on sustainability, looking at either product, environment or practice."

Year 9 students from Chanel College, Michael Matheson-Close, Nicholas Gold, Alex Backman, Zarah Nash, Gerard Trewick, Josh Buenen and Elijah Watts with Woolworths Gladstone staff James Allen, Ros Hixon and Carly Roff as they present their projects about reducing the use of single-use plastics in supermarkets.

Students presented their ideas to Woolworths Kin Kora staff, including second in charge of produce Carly Roff and store manager James Allen.

Some of the project ideas included; banana-leaf wrapping for food, zip-lock paper bags and corn-starch plastics.

Student Zarah Nash said it was tough presenting to a room of guests but it showed students that their ideas could have real-world impact.

"It was quite nerve-racking but at the same time it's good to try and show them what could be happening," she said.

"I got out of it how much plastic we actually use in our daily lives and how much we can improve that by just starting with daily items."