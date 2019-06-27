Chanel ready to be better in Qld's biggest netball event

Bri Hume, Jada Walker, Kaitlyn McAllister, Kasi Richardson, Katie Skinner, Hannah Overend, Imogen Collins, Jordan porter and Isabella Zerner from Chanel College Gladstone will play in the QISSN netball competition in Bundaberg.

NETBALL: It all starts on Monday.

The prestigious Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival will be hosted in Bundaberg.

The Chanel College team will open its account against St Ursula's Toowoomba on Monday at 8.30am.

Chanel coach Kylie Kickbusch said last-minute preparations had gone seamlessly.

"The girls have finished training now in the lead-up to QISSN," Kickbusch said.

Isabella Zerner and Hannah Elliott talk netball: Chanel College netball team players talk about playing in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival (QISSN)

"The girls played on Tuesday night but the team is ready and raring to go for the QISSN carnival."

There has just been the odd slight injury concerns but Kickbusch said all players would be fresh and healthy come the start.

"No major injury concerns," she said.

"There had been just some niggly knee or ankle problems but the girls are managing these through physio and their own rehab."

The team finished second last year in division three and Kickbusch said players were keen to improve on that.

If current form is anything to go by then there is no lid to what the team can do.

"We have a very confident playing group and coaches," Kickbusch said.

"We had a super successful Sullivan's carnival and have been playing fast controlled netball on Tuesday nights.

"We are very eager to go that one step further than we did in 2018 and bring home the gold medal."

Isabella Zerner and Hannah Elliott are some of the new players on the Chanel team.

"One of my strengths is feeding the ball into the circle and I would also like to improve on my defensive work as well as my peripheral vision," Zerner said.

She hoped to get to know more of her teammates who don't go to the same classes.

Zerner is also a representative basketball player for Gladstone who spends a collective seven hours a week in both sports.

Elliott, who plays for the Valleys club, is touted as one of the more promising defenders.

"Reading the play and handling the pressure are my biggest strengths," Elliott said.

The carnival is the premiere secondary school netball competition in Queensland and will attract about 640 players from 64 secondary schools.

Teams will travel from as far away as the Gold Coast to Mt Isa to Cairns and the economic profile of the Bundaberg Region will benefit.

MATCHES

July 1

830am: Court 4 - Chanel v St Ursula's Toowoomba

10am: Court 2 - Chanel v Holy Spirit Mackay

11.30am: Court 3 - Chanel v Canterbury College Waterford

July 2

12.30pm: Court 2 - Chanel v St Teresa's College Noosaville

2pm: Court 5 - Chanel v Downlands College Toowoomba

July 3

11.30am: Court 4 - Chanel v Mt Maria College Mitchelton

1pm: Court 3 - Chanel v Southern Cross College Scarborough