A spectacular lineout. PICTURE: Chanell College Facebook page
Sport

Chanel players show they are second-half stars

NICK KOSSATCH
10th Mar 2020 3:11 PM
RUGBY UNION: The Chanel College under-15 team have produced yet another powerhouse second half display to win its second game in a row at the Rockhampton Rugby Schools Competition in Rockhampton on Monday.

After an impressive 24-22 win against Rocky Grammar a week ago, the lads from Chanel dominated to score 26 unanswered points in the second half to win 43-7 against Emmaus College.

Chanel College coach Calvin Bennett said that team had built from its confidence it got against Grammar.

“Chanel were flying high and full of confidence,” he said.

“Winning our scrums and tightheads showed dominance from the start.

“The rucks were physical and Chanel College showed their dominance on the ground.”

Bennett said hard running from Ty Fitzgerald, Te Wairongoa Pohoikura-Mill and Bronsan Noble stood out.

“William Lenz, Cooper Zahra and Kobi Taniotioala were making decisive hits in defence. Leandrew O’Reilly, playing at fullback, had an awesome game at the back under the high ball,” he said.

Pohoikura-Mill scored three tries and Fitzgerald posted two.

“For his influential game at the back of the scrum, the man of the match went to Ty Fitzgerald,” Bennett said.

Gladstone Observer

