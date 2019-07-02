Chanel one win away from defending the Confraternity Cup

I WANT IT ALL: Lachlan Black in action for Chanel and Our Lady Of The Southern Cross College in yesterday's quarter final.

I WANT IT ALL: Lachlan Black in action for Chanel and Our Lady Of The Southern Cross College in yesterday's quarter final. Jodie Biggar GLA020719LGE

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's four from four for the Chanel College team in Bundaberg's Confraternity Cup.

Chanel's next assignment is a semi-final on Thursday at 11am against Holy Spirit Trinity.

The winner of that game will play will play against either Our Lady of the Southern Cross College or St John's Catholic School Roma on Friday.

Following on from superb 16-0 and 32-0 wins against Unity College and St Anthony's on day one, the Chanel players were switched on from the start to register a 20-4 win against Gilroy Santa Maria College this morning.

The young men from Gladstone then rolled Our Lady of the Our Lady Of The Southern Cross College this afternoon with the exact same scoreline.

Scores were level before Chanel stepped it up.

Try scorers were Jet Cavanagh, Blake Vincent, Ryan Elliot and Jordan Long.

Elliot kicked two conversions and man of the match went to Keahlan O'Brien.

"This proved to be a real test of Chanel's wit and drive," Chanel coach Chris Andersen said.

"Both teams came out the gates guns blazing and this showed on the scoreboard."

Andersen said his team's discipline had been spot on so far especially in defence in the first game.

He said Chanel were tested physically as the stakes rose.

"This was by far the toughest fixture of the group stages with some massive hits," Andersen said.

"The Chanel boys backed their abilities and stuck to their game plan and they pulled off a hard-fought victory."

Cavanagh played another strong game with two tries and his team-mates Lachlan Black and O'Brien crossed the try line.

"The man of the match for this game went to Callum Fitzsimmons who made some massive hits and powerful runs," Andersen said.

All updates and program can be found here: QISSRL.