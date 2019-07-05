Chanel go down narrowly in bronze medal match

LOOK OF DETERMINATION: Jet Cavanagh in action for Chanel College and he starred throughout the carnival.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Chanel College went down by one try to St James-Chisholm in the Confraternity Cup bronze medal match in Bundaberg today.

An injury-ravaged Chanel team put up a great fight and kept at it throughout the game.

But the St James- Chisholm team held form to finish third.

Chanel coach Chris Andersen said his team was gutsy throughout the game in the 16-12 loss and faced adversity ahead of the bronze medal match.

"Chanel were missing five players due to injury which made the task of beating a physical St James Chisholm even harder," it said on the Chanel College Facebook site.

The Gladstone college team were 8-6 ahead at half time, but a limited interchange bench took its toll.

"The boys can keep their heads held high and they played with tenacity and passion," it read on Facebook.

"They displayed true Chanel spirit both on and off the field and they made the school proud."

Jet Cavanagh was awarded player of the match and he has had a superb carnival.

He and Ky Hall was one of the try scorers.

The team has received plenty of help from the school's support crew.

"A big thank you must go to the coaches, Chris Anderson and Ben Platt, for giving up their mornings to train the boys and all the effort they put in," the Chanel Facebook site said.

"To the teachers, Mrs Chapman, Miss Going, Mr Wakefield and Mr Bennett, thank you for accompanying the boys and making sure that they were all having a good time and definitely well fed.

"To Mr Gavin Kenny, thank you for driving the bus and motivating the boys from the Side line, the boys really appreciate it.

"Finally, thank you to the principal, Dr Bunkum.

"The boys wouldn't be here if it wasn't for your constant support for the team."