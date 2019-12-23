Chanel girl’s top score after 18 months in Australia

Erin Gilmore has scored an OP1 despite only moving to Australia 18 months ago.

CHANEL College’s Erin Gilmore has overcome the challenges of moving to a new country, making new friends and learning a new school system to still come out on top.

“I remember logging back into my account and refreshing at least three or four times just to make sure I was reading it correctly,” she said.

The score was a shock as she was predicting a 3 or 4.

“Being a new student in a new country and a new schooling system, I felt I could only ever dream of getting an OP1,” she said.

Erin hopes to study a dual degree of science and commerce at the University of Queensland. She said the key to her score was consistency.

However, her advice to next year’s cohort was to have fun.

“We often get caught up in the pressures of the year and we forget to be present and enjoy our experience,” she said.

“My mother always used to tell me all rivers get to the sea, even the crooked ones.

“You will get to where you need to be, even if the route is a bit longer than anticipated. So do your best — but don’t forget to enjoy it, too.”