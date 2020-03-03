Menu
WINNERS: The triumphant Chanel College under-15 team. 1 - Te Wairongoa Pohoikura-Mill, 2 - William Lenz, 3 - Breyden Steer, 4 - Issac Watters, 5 - Bronsan Noble, 6 - Cooper Zahra, 7 - Kobi Tanoitiaola, 8 - Ty Fitzgerald, 9 - Heath Lindenmeyer, 10 - Jake Veach, 11 - Carter King, 12 - Deece Matiu Tawa Te Iwi Ngaro Norriss-Morehu, 13 - Nyasha Mhuka, 14 - Micheal Fitzgerald, 15 - Rhys Cogill, 16 - Je
Sport

Chanel get history-making first win

NICK KOSSATCH
3rd Mar 2020 1:27 PM
RUGBY UNION: The Chanel College under-15 team broke through for its first-ever win against St Brendan’s in the The Rockhampton Rugby Schools Competition in Rockhampton.

After a strong second half in game one nine days ago against Rocky Grammar, the Chanel boys edged the hosts out 24-22.

Chanel coach Calvin Bennett was delighted with the come-from-behind win.

“St Brendan’s started off with a bang, running hard lines and showing their strength,” he said.

“They scored early on in the half. Chanel bounced back and they scored a quick try via their tighthead prop Te Wairongoa Pohoikura-Mill.”

St Brendan’s held a 15-12 lead at half-time.

“After a strong halftime chat by myself and the captains, Chanel came out the gates firing,” Bennett said.

“Chanel proved yet again that they are a second half team.”

The Gladstone side were physical at the breakdowns and the backline showed slick hands and quick feet.

“They were controlled beautifully by the half pairing of Heath Lindenmeyer and Jake Veach,” Bennett said.

Carter King had an exceptional game on the wing and he ran some solid lines and made some crucial cover tackles.

“William Lenz had an amazing game at Hooker, putting his body on the line for every second of the game,” Bennett said.

In the end, it came down to accurate goal kicking and an sheer determination to win. Pohoikura-Mill was man of the match because of his solid work at the breakdown, strong runs and crunching tackles.

RELATED STORY: Chanel’s debut rugby game impresses coach

RELATED STORY: Chanel College clinches Gladstone Rugby Sevens tournament

