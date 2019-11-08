Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone schools could experience strike action.
Gladstone schools could experience strike action.
News

Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work bans on Thursday after negotiations between the independent Education Union of Australia and employers failed to result in a new wage deal.

The union has been pushing for the same $1250 one-off payment state school teachers will receive, as well as steps to address workload concerns.

Under the bans staff will not attend meetings – except with regards to safety and welfare – work during meal breaks, supervise lessons or cover periods, or undertake playground or transport supervision.

In a statement to The Observer Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Lee-Anne Perry said the industrial action was not expected to interfere with classroom teaching but could disrupt schools in the busy end-of-year period.

It was not clear how many union members at Chanel College were taking part in the school strike and questions put to Catholic Education Media about how the work bans might affect Gladstone students and teachers were left unanswered.

Dr Perry said Catholic school employers had “put on the table a fair offer which rewards staff and keeps Catholic education sustainable into the future”.

“The employer offer includes a 2.5 per cent wage increase, additional benefits for Middle and Senior Leaders and reduced classroom contact time for primary school teachers,” she said.

A further negotiation meeting is scheduled for November 27.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on charges relating to an environmental incident.

        Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        premium_icon Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        News FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66...

        BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        Crime Ten locations have been struck by thieves in Gladstone this week including a...

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        News ACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of...