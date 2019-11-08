Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work bans on Thursday after negotiations between the independent Education Union of Australia and employers failed to result in a new wage deal.

The union has been pushing for the same $1250 one-off payment state school teachers will receive, as well as steps to address workload concerns.

Under the bans staff will not attend meetings – except with regards to safety and welfare – work during meal breaks, supervise lessons or cover periods, or undertake playground or transport supervision.

In a statement to The Observer Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Lee-Anne Perry said the industrial action was not expected to interfere with classroom teaching but could disrupt schools in the busy end-of-year period.

It was not clear how many union members at Chanel College were taking part in the school strike and questions put to Catholic Education Media about how the work bans might affect Gladstone students and teachers were left unanswered.

Dr Perry said Catholic school employers had “put on the table a fair offer which rewards staff and keeps Catholic education sustainable into the future”.

“The employer offer includes a 2.5 per cent wage increase, additional benefits for Middle and Senior Leaders and reduced classroom contact time for primary school teachers,” she said.

A further negotiation meeting is scheduled for November 27.