Chanel College students put on community car wash

CHANEL College Interact Club took to the outdoors on Saturday and hosted a charity car wash.
The high school's club, which formed in July, is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Gladstone.
The club encourages students to get involved with the greater community and is run entirely by students.
"It's the students' club ... we guide them," teacher Danielle Botica said.
By noon, the students had raised $300 from washing cars.
"People have been popping in all morning so far," Ms Botica said.
More than twenty students and members of the rotary-type club for high school students participated in the car wash.
"They get to decide what they do with the money they raise, either if they want to donate it or invest it."
To help out on the day, Rotary Club of Gladstone members put on a free sausage sizzle for all the students.
"It's a really good thing they're doing and it teaches them a lot about hard work too," one member said. "We wanted to make sure they had food and water to eat and drink while they're out in the sun all day."