Chanel College quartet wins annual School Business Challenge

NATIONAL FINALISTS: Chanel College students Sarah Shaw, Mettlisa D'Cruz, Georgia Haig and Grace Graham recently won the annual CQU School Business Challenge for the Gladstone region. Photo Supplied

CHANEL College students have taken out the coveted annual School Business Challenge for Gladstone region high schools.

Recently the Central Queensland University School of Business hosted the event and Chanel students Georgia Haig, Grace Graham, Mettlisa D'Cruz and Sarah Shaw bested other high schools in the area.

The event required high school students to be asked business-related questions covering accounting, marketing, management, economics and law as well as general knowledge.

Chanel College business and religion teacher Sue Miles has been involved with the challenge since it started four years ago.

"The students get an envelope, they take the questions out and it might be on accounting and then they work through and figure out the answers,” Ms Miles said.

"It is a group challenge, where each of the high schools sit down together and talk together about the answer.

"They will give their answers to another school, a teacher will stand behind each group and they mark each other.”

Georgia enjoyed the experience and learnt a lot about the opportunities the night presented to the students.

"I had a great time at the challenge and enjoyed the atmosphere of the night and being able to compete against local schools on a subject I am passionate about," she said.