Chanel College in business to win

WINNING COMBINATION: Breanna Knight (School of Business and Law alumnus) presents the shield to Chanel College's winning Schools Business Challenge team: Imogen Collins (Captain), Lucy Vaiente, Brayden Whalley and Josh Backman.

WINNING COMBINATION: Breanna Knight (School of Business and Law alumnus) presents the shield to Chanel College's winning Schools Business Challenge team: Imogen Collins (Captain), Lucy Vaiente, Brayden Whalley and Josh Backman. Contributed

HIGH schools around Gladstone have gone head-to-head in this year's Gladstone School Business Challenge on Wednesday.

Hosted by CQUniversity at the Gladstone Marina campus, Chanel College went up against Toolooa State High School and Gladstone State High School.

Chanel College were the lucky winners of the day while Toolooa High was declared the runner-up following a nail-biting tie-breaker with Gladstone State High School.

Participating teams were challenged to correctly answer 10 multiple choice questions on each of four topic areas: Accounting; Management and Business; Economics and Law; and Current Affairs/General Knowledge.

The runners-up Toolooa State High School, team consisting of: Rosie Stedman (captain), Brooke Assman, Olivia Retort and Nikita Harris. Contributed

Each member of the winning team in Round 1 will receive a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business and Law at CQUniversity.

In addition, each winning school receives a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $500.

The fifth annual Schools Business Challenge has grown increasingly popular with students from schools across Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane and Melbourne competing this year.

The Chanel College team will now go on to compete in the national final at the CQUniversity Rockhampton campus on July 30 through a teleconference.