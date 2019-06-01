Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNING COMBINATION: Breanna Knight (School of Business and Law alumnus) presents the shield to Chanel College's winning Schools Business Challenge team: Imogen Collins (Captain), Lucy Vaiente, Brayden Whalley and Josh Backman.
WINNING COMBINATION: Breanna Knight (School of Business and Law alumnus) presents the shield to Chanel College's winning Schools Business Challenge team: Imogen Collins (Captain), Lucy Vaiente, Brayden Whalley and Josh Backman. Contributed
Business

Chanel College in business to win

liana walker
by
1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH schools around Gladstone have gone head-to-head in this year's Gladstone School Business Challenge on Wednesday.

Hosted by CQUniversity at the Gladstone Marina campus, Chanel College went up against Toolooa State High School and Gladstone State High School.

Chanel College were the lucky winners of the day while Toolooa High was declared the runner-up following a nail-biting tie-breaker with Gladstone State High School.

Participating teams were challenged to correctly answer 10 multiple choice questions on each of four topic areas: Accounting; Management and Business; Economics and Law; and Current Affairs/General Knowledge.

The runners-up Toolooa State High School, team consisting of: Rosie Stedman (captain), Brooke Assman, Olivia Retort and Nikita Harris.
The runners-up Toolooa State High School, team consisting of: Rosie Stedman (captain), Brooke Assman, Olivia Retort and Nikita Harris. Contributed

Each member of the winning team in Round 1 will receive a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business and Law at CQUniversity.

In addition, each winning school receives a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $500.

The fifth annual Schools Business Challenge has grown increasingly popular with students from schools across Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane and Melbourne competing this year.

The Chanel College team will now go on to compete in the national final at the CQUniversity Rockhampton campus on July 30 through a teleconference.

chanel college gladstone cquniveristy cquniversity gladstone gladstone state high school miriam vale toolooa high school
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Streets hit by theives in Gladstone this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets hit by theives in Gladstone this week

    Crime Find out which suburbs have been the hardest hit

    Free tools to help quit smoking

    premium_icon Free tools to help quit smoking

    Health CQ has some of the highest smoking rates in the state.

    'I wish I had more time': Father treads for his son

    premium_icon 'I wish I had more time': Father treads for his son

    News Nugget opens up about Mitch who took his own life

    'Wonderful community': Positive impression for US diplomat

    premium_icon 'Wonderful community': Positive impression for US diplomat

    News It's not everyday Gladstone plays host to a major diplomat