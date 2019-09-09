Chanel and Trinity players show great form at Gladstone 7s

RUGBY UNION: The presence of Queensland Reds prop Jean-Pierre Smith, otherwise known as JP Smith, inspired Gladstone juniors at the recent Gladstone 7s competition at Marley Brown Oval.

It was the perfect prelude to the Queensland Country versus Brisbane City game on September 28 at the same venue, as well as the school-based competition Western 7s in Emerald on October 18-19.

Chanel College rugby coach Calvin James-Bennett said the sport was growing in Gladstone, and the college tasted success in two age groups.

The under-15 boys' team with Reds player JP Smith after winning their division. Contributed - 0909197s

"It was good running rugby and our under-15 and under-13 boys' teams were unbeaten and won both their finals against Trinity College Gladstone,” he said.

Chanel's U15s won 33-12 while the U13s won 47-5.

"Captains Ty Fitzgerald and Jake Veach were both impressive in the finals, and Carter King on the wing displayed explosive speed and power both on attack and defence,” James-Bennett said of the youngest Chanel team.

Under-15 boys captains Reece Turner and William Devlin with Reds player JP Smith receiving their champions flag. Contributed - 0909197s

Chanel's open girls' team finished runner-up to Biloela State High School.

"They played with passion and grit,” James-Bennett said.

The coach said having a professional approach at Chanel had definitely given it an advantage.

"We have an academy set up here at the school focusing on sevens rugby,” James-Bennett said. "At the moment we have 83 students from Chanel signed up for it.

"The results are definitely showing, judging by the results from the past week and the skill level of the Chanel teams.”

Chanel's U15 boys' team conceded just 19 points while putting on 123 points. It was similar numbers for Chanel's U13 boys side, which piled on 123 points while allowing just 10 points against them.

Chanel College's boys' under-13 team with Reds player JP Smith Contributed - 0909197s

RESULTS

Open Girls: 1st Biloela; 2nd: Chanel. Player of the carnival: Maddi Bishop

Open Boys: 1st Wadja Wadja; 2nd: Chanel. Grand final: Wadja Wadja 27 d Chanel 12. Player of the match: Tallis Nunn

U15 Girls: 1st: Trinity; 2nd: Chanel. Grand final: Trinity 22 d Chanel 15. Player of the carnival: Caitlyn Fitzsimmons

U15 Boys: 1st: Chanel; 2nd: Trinity. Grand final: Chanel 33 d Trinity 12. Player of the match: Riley O'Neal