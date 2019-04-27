Chance to win South Pacific cruise

IF THE idea of no cooking, washing, whingeing or screens for your next family holiday sounds too good to be true, think again.

With an abundance of activities on board to entertain guests of all ages, a cruise is the perfect family-friendly holiday option. And while there's plenty to do on the ship, it's the idyllic destinations you'll drop anchor at along the way that make cruising the kind of once in a lifetime holiday that your family will remember for years to come.

LIVE THE LIFE: Noumea has one of the Pacific's best dining scenes and a vibrant nightlife - and you'll get to experience it if you win our $18,414 cruise competition.

For travel enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win an exotic South Pacific cruise holiday for you and five others.

The prize package is valued at $18,414 and is provided through a partnership with My Cruises.

It includes return economy airfares to Sydney for six people, 11 nights aboard Carnival Spirit and three twin balcony cabins for six people plus one night pre-cruise accommodation in Sydney.

New Caledonia

Less than 1500km east from Australia, Noumea has one of the Pacific's best dining scenes and a vibrant nightlife, while archipelagos of islands lie protected inside the world's second largest reef.

Noumea is the South Pacific's cultural hot spot, home to museums, art galleries, colonial-era mansions, theatres and gastronomical delights - all on a peninsula surrounded by beaches. Go beyond and you'll discover the world's longest continuous barrier reef.

Vanuatu

The beautiful nation of Vanuatu stretches across 1300km of the South Pacific. Its more than 80 islands lie northeast of New Caledonia and west of Fiji. Surrounded by volcanic mountain ranges, there are myriad natural wonders to see and experience, from waterfalls and tropical jungles to pristine white beaches and freshwater blue swimming holes.

For your chance to win, head to themorningbulletin.com.au/competitions. The competition closes on Sunday, May 12.