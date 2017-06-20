Chance to win cash at annual safe work awards

People have the chance to win money for their work safety.

GLADSTONE workers have the opportunity to nominate themselves or someone they know for the annual safety awards.

The 2017 Safe Work and Return to Work awards highlight and celebrate outstanding work health and safety.

Industrial relations minister Grace Grace said the awards recognised the achievements of those who go the extra yard when it came to promoting work health and safety and return to work.

"If you know an individual or organisation that's helping to create safer workplaces and help get injured workers back on the job, we want to hear from you,” Ms Grace said.

"Queensland often leads the rest of Australia when it comes to initiatives in work safety and rehabilitation and I want that proud record to continue.”

Ms Grace said Queensland Workplace Safety Ambassador Shane Webcke (who lost his dad in a workplace incident) will be part of a gala awards ceremony on October 18, giving finalists a chance to win up to $2000 in prize money.

This year's awards will feature updated and improved award categories to make it easier for businesses and individuals to enter.

"There's a simpler nomination process which aims to entice more small and medium-sized businesses to apply because the grassroots level is where many of the leading health safety innovations started,” Ms Grace said.

There are 10 categories, including injured worker achievement award and best workplace health and wellbeing initiative.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, June 23. Enter online at worksafe.qld.gov .au /safe-work-and-return -to-work-awards.