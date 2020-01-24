Chance to start school year with all the gear

Erin Robertson, Shane McLeod, Billie Hamilton and Ebony Watson at Roseberry Qld's Back to School Supply Drive January 24, 2020.

HEADING back to school isn’t always easy, with some children going without essential equipment.

However, the Gladstone community has rallied behind the Remax Gold and Roseberry Qld Back to School Supply Drive to give disadvantaged students the right start to the year with new pens, books, backpacks and more.

Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe said they were overwhelmed with donations.

“As usual, Gladstone people were very, very generous,” Ms Tribe said.

“People don’t like to see kids struggle so they understand that if they can play a small part in helping them get through school and help it to be a happy time, that’s what they do.”

The school supplies were handed out yesterday to families struggling financially.

“Statistics tell us that children that are in poverty at school and don’t have the gear don’t generally succeed,” Ms Tribe said.

“We need to turn that around because children are the future.

“We need to make sure every child has every chance they can for a successful time at school.”

She said Shane McLeod and his team at Remax Gold had been great partners.

“He understands that people are doing it tough so steps up and helps and helps us immensely with our work,” she said.

Ms Tribe was grateful for the community’s support.

“We want to make sure that everyone that comes today knows we’re here to support them,” she said.

“For all the people that are struggling, we’re here to support them, not just today but into the future as well.”