Chance to snap up cheap gear as gym closes doors

Snap Fitness area manager Kalym Growcott at Snap Fitness Gym Gladstone, which closed in December, 2020.

For those with New Year’s fitness resolutions, a Gladstone gym’s closure could be your chance to snap up some cheap equipment.

Snap Fitness Gladstone, previously located in the Valley Shopping Centre on Goondoon St, closed its doors to patrons on December 4.

In a statement released later, a spokesman for the gym detailed its indefinite closure to the public.

“Snap Fitness have enjoyed the eight years we have operated from Gladstone and the thousands of people we have had the chance to impact in a positive way,” the spokesman said.

“We wish all members past and present the very best in their wellness journey and thank you for being part of ours.

“We will be updating online any equipment that will be sold and this will be offered on a first in first serviced basis once we close.”

A subsequent social media post on December 14 sent the gym and fitness community into a spin, with cheap equipment being advertised on the gym’s Facebook page.

A full list of the equipment for sale is listed below:

PIN-LOADED

1 x Low Row – $750

1 x Vertical Traction – $750

1 x Arm Extension – $500

1 x Arm Curl – $500

1 x Shoulder Press – $750

1 x Leg Press – $750

1 x Leg Curl – $500

1 x Chest Press – $750

1 x Abdominal Crunch – $500

1 x Lad Pull Down – $750

1 x Easy Chin Dip (assisted) – $1,000

STRENGTH

3 x Adjustable Benches

1 x Low Row

2 x Flat Benches – $1,500 each

1 x Incline Bench – $1,500

1 x Decline Bench – $750

1 x Calf Raise – $500

1 x Back Extension – $500

7 x Olympic Bars – $150 each

1 x Leg Raise – $350

CARDIO

9 x Treadmills – $1,500 each

1 x Elliptical Trainer – $1,000

5 x Cross Trainer Excite – $1,000 each

2 x Livestrong S-series Cycle – $500 each

DUMBBELLS

1 x Set of 1kg – 10kg $800

We also have sets of 10kg through to 45kg available for $5 per kg

BARBELLS

1 x Set for $1,500

Curve 12.5kg

Curve 22.5kg

Curve 27.5kg

Curve 32.5kg

Curve 37.5kg

Straight 10kg

Straight 15kg

Straight 20kg

Straight 25kg

Straight 30kg

Straight 35kg

WEIGHT PLATES

Available for $3 per kg

2 x 2.5kg

6 x 5kg

4 x 10kg

22 x 20kg

FUNCTIONAL TRAINING

1 x Box Step – $20 (10 x bases included)

7 x Skipping Ropes – $5 each

1 x Ab Roller – $20

1 x Core Disc (pair) – $15

11 x Various Resistance Bands – $5

2 x Workout Ball (65cm) – $20

2 x Workout Ball (55cm) – $20

2 x Weight Belt – $40

1 x 6kg Sand Ball – $15

1 x Sand Bag – $20

3 x 5kg Sand Bag – $5

1 x Individual 6kg Kettle Bell – $10

1 x Pair 8kg Kettle Bell – $40

1 x Pair 4kg Kettle Bell – $30

1 x Rotational Pulley – $50 each

6 x Long Versatility Anchors – $50 each

6 x Main Straps – Adjustable – $50 each

2 x Olympic Ring Attachment – $50 each

7 x Rubber Handle Attachment – $50 each

8 x Foot Cradle Attachment – $50 each

ADDITIONAL ITEMS

1 x Locker – $250

1 x Cubby – $250

7 x TV’s – $100 each

Rubber Flooring – $10 each