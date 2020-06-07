Chance to play masters hoops

KEEN: Former Gladstone Port City Power QBL star Daniel Green expressed his interest to play in the masters competition in November. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

KEEN: Former Gladstone Port City Power QBL star Daniel Green expressed his interest to play in the masters competition in November. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

BASKETBALL: The older but still competitive basketball players have the chance to show their skills.

After the decision to cancel the Pan Pacific Masters Games, Basketball Queensland has presented the chance for ageing athletes to play at the Queensland Basketball Masters from November 9-14 on the Gold Coast.

It’s for men, women and wheelchair-bound players.

The games would be played at Coomera Indoors Sports Centre, a venue that hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Season MVP and Most Points Jimmy Lamkin from Devolds and Lions' Robbie Barnes. Both players could be valuable for a masters team. PICTURE: Nat Collins

The minimum age for competition is 30.

The competition has already generated responses.

“I’m interested for sure,” former Gladstone Port City Power veteran Daniel Green said.

Players can register on the BQ website.

Meanwhile the Gladstone Amatuer Basketball Association has received a massive boost.

The association will get $5000 from the Gladstone Regional Council Rise Up Fund that will help ease financial pressures built up during the COVID-19 enforced shutdown of the GABA senior competitions and the Queensland State League.

“These will be welcome initiatives for our club,” GABA president Mirrin Rashleigh said.

RELATED STORY: Assistance packages available for clubs affected by COVID-19

RELATED STORY: Basketball May Day will be later in month