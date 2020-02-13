Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
3 Vincent St, West Gladstone is a home character and an award-winning pool
3 Vincent St, West Gladstone is a home character and an award-winning pool
News

Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S been a labour of love for 35 years and boasts an award-wining pool but it’s time for 3 Vincent St to be loved by new owners.

The West Gladstone home was originally a two-bedroom home but was raised and built in underneath to take the total to five bedrooms.

3 Vincent St is a home with history and character
3 Vincent St is a home with history and character

Renovations and landscaping have been carried out by the owners during 35 years.

Locations Estate Agents principal Alicia Williams said it was an interesting home in a great location, close to schools and shops.

The pool is the pride and joy of the sellers, having won an award in previous years.

One of the owners said they used to work at the town pool which inspired the design of the pool.

Larger than most backyard pools, it features a large shallow beach-like area for children to loll about, or even for adults to chill out with a drink in hand on a lazy Sunday.

3 Vincent St’s water feature creates a tranquil feel
3 Vincent St’s water feature creates a tranquil feel

Ms Williams said the home would be perfect for a family, professional, or young couple who appreciated outdoor living.

“It’s got the pool, it’s quite private, has a tropical feel and a nice yard for people to enjoy,” she said.

An entertainment area under a mango tree, coupled with the pool makes for some outdoor fun.

“It has that outdoor living that most Queenslanders look for in a residential property,” she said.

This patterned wall is a unique feature of 3 Vincent St
This patterned wall is a unique feature of 3 Vincent St

Another feature is a unique pattern in the walls of one of the bedrooms.

“It’s really interesting art deco,” Ms Williams said.

“You just don’t see that kind of stuff in a house.”

The tranquil home is on the market for $429,000.

gladstone property market gladstone real estate locations estate agents
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        premium_icon How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        Dating Not even 14,116 kilometres could keep David and Natasha Mills apart after they found love in a virtual reality Star Wars universe.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        premium_icon MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        News LOVE might be in the air tomorrow, but new data suggests the Gladstone region is...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        premium_icon SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        News Storms are expected to move through the Gladstone Region over coming hours as they...

        New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        News The launch means more competition for Gladstone taxi drivers but there’s a reason...