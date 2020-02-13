Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

3 Vincent St, West Gladstone is a home character and an award-winning pool

3 Vincent St, West Gladstone is a home character and an award-winning pool

IT’S been a labour of love for 35 years and boasts an award-wining pool but it’s time for 3 Vincent St to be loved by new owners.

The West Gladstone home was originally a two-bedroom home but was raised and built in underneath to take the total to five bedrooms.

3 Vincent St is a home with history and character

Renovations and landscaping have been carried out by the owners during 35 years.

Locations Estate Agents principal Alicia Williams said it was an interesting home in a great location, close to schools and shops.

The pool is the pride and joy of the sellers, having won an award in previous years.

One of the owners said they used to work at the town pool which inspired the design of the pool.

Larger than most backyard pools, it features a large shallow beach-like area for children to loll about, or even for adults to chill out with a drink in hand on a lazy Sunday.

3 Vincent St’s water feature creates a tranquil feel

Ms Williams said the home would be perfect for a family, professional, or young couple who appreciated outdoor living.

“It’s got the pool, it’s quite private, has a tropical feel and a nice yard for people to enjoy,” she said.

An entertainment area under a mango tree, coupled with the pool makes for some outdoor fun.

“It has that outdoor living that most Queenslanders look for in a residential property,” she said.

This patterned wall is a unique feature of 3 Vincent St

Another feature is a unique pattern in the walls of one of the bedrooms.

“It’s really interesting art deco,” Ms Williams said.

“You just don’t see that kind of stuff in a house.”

The tranquil home is on the market for $429,000.