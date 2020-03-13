Chance to meet the Gladstone Port City Power coach

BASKETBALL: New Gladstone Port City Power women and men's coach Scott Lloyd says his initial experience in the dual role will stand him in good stead for 2020.

The Power teams will compete in the Queensland State League and Lloyd has replaced former women's mentor Ray Cooper and ex-men's boss Brady Walmsley.

"It's not like I'm going in blind as I have done it before in 2007," Lloyd said.

His basketball CV is impressive and is held in the highest regard across NBL-1 North (formerly QBL) circles.

"When I was in nappies," Lloyd said when asked when his basketball journey started.

"I played for Southern District Spartans as a junior and then signed with Brisbane Bullets when I was 18."

Lloyd quit the Bullets and played for Burdekin Wildcats back in 1993 before being a premiership player with South West Metro Pirates and back at Spartans at QBL level.

He has also experienced the ultimate as a coach of several representative teams.

"I have been coaching junior rep teams for at least 20 years and have won a few state championships from under-12 to under-18 level," Lloyd said.

The new coach took a five-year hiatus before he took a phone call from former Power president John Owen.

"He said that Aaron Cameron (current Port president) and Mirrin Rashleigh (current Gladstone Amatuer Basketball Association president) were back in the program," Lloyd said.

That was enough to sway Lloyd to return to the port city.

Lloyd will be in Gladstone on Saturday at the under-16 Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival.

The Power players will meet him at noon followed by a meet and greet session with fans at 1pm.

Meanwhile it's the final round of the CQJBC on Saturday and Sunday in which the Gladstone under-16 girls' team aim to keep it's unbeaten record intact

The Gladstone girls and boys play Rocky in their first games on Saturday at 9am and 10.30am respectively.

Schedule of games HERE.

RELATED STORY: Gladstone basketball boys have much to play for

RELATED STORY: Gladstone Port City Power announce new coach