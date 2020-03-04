Chance to meet author Kim McCosker

COOKING FANS will have the opportunity to meet the author of the 4 Ingredients series, Kim McCosker, this Thursday at Stockland Gladstone.

The popular cookbook author will have a cooking demonstration, where she will share quick, affordable and easy recipes that only consist of four ingredients.

Ms McCosker will demonstrate how to make guacamole, white chocolate cheesecake balls, chicken satay and mango fruit cake on a budget.

On coming to Gladstone, Ms McCosker said she was no stranger to the region.

“I am so excited to be coming to Gladstone,” Ms McCosker said.

“I grew up in the Mundubbera region, which is about two hours from Biloela, and we have family friends at Calliope.”

It would be Ms McCosker’s first time presenting a cooking demonstration at Stockland but she said it was an easy ­decision to make.

“It feels like I’m coming home,” she said.

Kim McCosker’s cooking demonstration is at Gladstone Stockland, Thursday, March 5, from 1–2pm.