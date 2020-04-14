Chance to literally dig your own grave

A TENDER is up for grabs for Gladstone’s gravedigging service, but the council says the timing around Covid-19 is purely coincidental.

The tender has been released due to the agreement with the previous supplier expiring.

A contractor will have completed projects within the past five years that are of a similar scale and nature, and hold the qualifications for the job.

The number of jobs this could create would be managed by the contractor.

The contract is for one year with an option to extend for a further one or three years.

In 2019 Gladstone Regional Council spent about $30,000 on gravedigging services.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the timing of the release for this tender was coincidental and not related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(The) council has numerous cemeteries located across the region and considers the upkeep of those cemeteries as an essential service in the same way we are continuing to provide water, waste, sewerage and road maintenance services,” Cr Burnett said.

The application closes on May 5 with the successful tender expected to be announced on June 30.

The apply visit lgtenderbox.com.au.