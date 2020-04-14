Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chance to literally dig your own grave

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TENDER is up for grabs for Gladstone’s gravedigging service, but the council says the timing around Covid-19 is purely coincidental.

The tender has been released due to the agreement with the previous supplier expiring.

A contractor will have completed projects within the past five years that are of a similar scale and nature, and hold the qualifications for the job.

The number of jobs this could create would be managed by the contractor.

The contract is for one year with an option to extend for a further one or three years.

In 2019 Gladstone Regional Council spent about $30,000 on gravedigging services.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the timing of the release for this tender was coincidental and not related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(The) council has numerous cemeteries located across the region and considers the upkeep of those cemeteries as an essential service in the same way we are continuing to provide water, waste, sewerage and road maintenance services,” Cr Burnett said.

The application closes on May 5 with the successful tender expected to be announced on June 30.

The apply visit lgtenderbox.com.au.

gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAY: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAY: 28 days of digital access for free

        News We are offering 28 days of digital access for free. That not only includes this site but News' major metro and regional titles. Conditions apply

        Boozy art class from the comfort of your house

        premium_icon Boozy art class from the comfort of your house

        Art & Theatre A Gladstone art class is attracting viewers from all over the globe.

        Cable guy's selfless vision brings smile to vulnerable child

        premium_icon Cable guy's selfless vision brings smile to vulnerable child

        News Mark Hennessy helps sick child through the COVID-19 crisis

        IN COURT: 24 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 24 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Each day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...