Chance to learn about biofuels

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance is encouraging the community to attend its Industry Update Breakfast on November 12.

The event will be facilitated by Mercurius Australia, which will be providing an update on the pilot biorefinery located at Northern Oil Refinery.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said the event would educate attendees on biofuels and renewable energies.

She said the update would help GEA members as well as businesses and individuals get up to date and find out what the projects meant for Gladstone’s future.

“It’s a good opportunity to find out what is going on,” Ms Lane said.

Topics of discussion will include local renewable energy projects such as the Yarwun solar farm and Banana Range wind farm.

Ms Lane said the networking event would also be about work opportunities for members so the local supply chain had the skills required to meet demand for upcoming projects, including Mercurius’ pilot plant.

“It’s about building a stronger Gladstone,” Ms Lane said.

The breakfast will be at Yaralla Sports Club and tickets are available here.