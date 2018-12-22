Menu
A severe storm is predicted to affect the Gladstone region this evening.
Chance of severe storms predicted for Gladstone this evening

Gregory Bray
22nd Dec 2018 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
THE Gladstone region could experience severe thunderstorms, including hail, this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Jess Gardner said an unstable air mass ahead of a south-easterly change is making conditions ripe for storms.

"There's a high possibility for showers, heavy falls, hail and strong winds in the Gladstone area," she said.

"The line of storms will affect regions to the north of Brisbane, including the Wide Bay and Capricornia and extend as far west as Emerald."

For updated information monitor the BoM website.

