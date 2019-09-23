Chance of repeat rain for later this week

A woman walks along an umbrella shop in Yufuin on September 19, 2019. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

IT WASN’T forecast but it was gratefully received when Gladstone experienced its first rain for the month on Saturday.

It was the first rainfall above 1mm since August 7.

Rainfall totals were mixed around the region with the airport recording 2.4mm, Gladstone 2.2mm and Boyne Island 8mm.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner the cause of Saturday morning’s rain was a high pressure ridge up the coastline.

“(That) was directing an east to south-easterly wind flow onshore bringing that moisture in from the ocean onto the coastline,” Ms Gardner said.

“It will be pretty dry for the next couple of days but from Wednesday we’ll start to get a little bit of moisture coming in bringing the possibility of showers … the best chance of seeing any useful amount of rainfall would be Thursday."