Chance for your pizza dreams to come true

Pizza Hut on the Dawson Highway is for sale

IF you’ve ever dreamt of owning your own pizza shop, now’s your chance.

Pizza Hut Gladstone is on the market for $139,000.

The advertisement on Seek Business said the store was an opportunity for a “hands on” owner to capitalise.

It said the business had strong growing sales, earning upwards of $16,000 a week.

“A fantastic location next to the Gladstone Cinemas on busy Dawson Highway,” the ad said.

“Plenty of passing traffic.”

The ad lists features of the business as iconic brand, suitable family business and a proven franchise system with ongoing support.

Full training would be provided to the new owners.