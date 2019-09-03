Chance for Gladstone sports clubs to start nominating

SPORTS clubs in Gladstone now have the chance to nominate for the 2019 Good Sports Awards courtesy of the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

Good Sports clubs across Australia are encouraged to enter the awards that shine the spotlight on community sporting clubs and volunteers that go above and beyond to build healthy and inclusive club environments.

"The Good Sports Awards celebrate the clubs and people that are passionate about community, their members and making their club the very best it can be,” Alcohol and Drug Foundation chief executive officer Dr Erin Lalor said.

Entering the awards is easy and clubs may qualify for multiple categories. The categories are Club of the Year, Club Champion, Healthy Eating Club of the Year, Healthy Minds Club of the Year, Junior Club of the Year, Safe Transport Club of the Year, Rookie Club of the Year and Tackling Illegal Drugs Club of the Year. Nominations close at midnight on September 30 and can be submitted via the Good Sports website at goodsports.com.au/awards/.

Winners will be announced in November at a ceremony in Canberra. Good Sports is nationally funded by the Australian Government and managed by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. The core program offers clubs free tools, resources and practical support to implement policies around alcohol management, tobacco, and safe transport.

"Good Sports is working with than 9500 community sports clubs across Australia to build a healthier sporting nation,” Dr Lalor said.

"Community sporting clubs that role-model healthy behaviours are leaders in their community and play an important role in reducing and preventing harms from alcohol and other drugs.”

Good Sports is proven to reduce risky drinking at participating clubs by 37 per cent and has seen a reduction of alcohol-related accidents among Good Sports club members and supporters.