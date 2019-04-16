Champs show scoring might in NDRL round three matches

FEARLESS: Avondale Tigers captain Frank Primavera led his team in a tough win over a determined Sharks.

FEARLESS: Avondale Tigers captain Frank Primavera led his team in a tough win over a determined Sharks. Neil Redfern GLA160419NDRL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Big scores was the theme in round three of the Northern District Rugby League.

Reigning premiers Miriam Vale Magpies scored 58 points in a shoot-out game against Gin Gin Hawks (32) while Avondale Tigers were 32-16 winners against South Kolan Sharks.

Magpies remain undefeated and although it's early in the season, they are the benchmark of the competition.

An upset loomed after 12 minutes into the game when Finaulahi Fineisaloi's try put Gin Gin 10-6 ahead before Magpies' Tim McIntosh levelled the scores.

It were all the current champions as Miriam Vale swooped to make it 42-16 and end the game as a contest before two late tries to the Hawks added respectability to the scores.

Jake Gower and McIntosh scored two tries while Jed Farraway slotted 10 goals.

Gin Gin's Fineisaloi scored a brace of tries and team-mate Anitelu Takai scored four conversions.

The Tigers consolidated second spot on the ladder and were always in control against the Sharks which are yet to register a win.

After an early deficit, Avondale's Dallas Bamberry (two tries) scored his first try, 17-minutes into the first half.

Other try scorers for the Tigers were Nathan Leather (three goals), Klint Beer, Tyler Harvey and Billy Sarnadsky.

Anthony Broome led the way for Sharks with two tries. Competition resumes on Sunday, April 28.