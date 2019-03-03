Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER ON: Tom Hardy at DY Gym in Warwick before setting a new Australian record.
POWER ON: Tom Hardy at DY Gym in Warwick before setting a new Australian record. Marian Faa
Sport

Champion lifts three times his weight at state titles

by Gerard Walsh
3rd Mar 2019 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POWERLIFTING: Sports stars all dream of success but for Tom Hardy it was more than a dream.

He went to Brisbane on Saturday to the Global Powerlifting Association wanting to tick three boxes.

Hardy wanted an Australian junior squat record, a win in the open division and a total lift of 800kg across three events and he ticked each box.

He already had the world record for squat of 333kg and his new Australian record will not be recognised as world records have to be in national competitions with accredited judges.

Diba Heinrich trains with Hardy at DY Gym in Warwick and was second overall in her division in benchpress only .

Former Warwick lifter Frank Harmon was third in his division in benchpress only.

Hardy lifts　

340.5kg Squat - New Australian Record　

190kg Benchpress only　

270kg Deadlift personal best　

800.5kg Total First place 110kg open division　

dy gym global powerlifting association squad thomas hardy tom hardy warwick powerlifting world record
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Man says guns, ammo hidden in safe were nana's

    premium_icon Man says guns, ammo hidden in safe were nana's

    News A GLADSTONE man found with a safe full of guns and ammo has told a court the weapons belonged to his nana.

    • 3rd Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    The risks currently facing Gladstone's gas industry

    premium_icon The risks currently facing Gladstone's gas industry

    News A new report has warned of the impact a gas shortfall from 2022

    • 3rd Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable horses

    premium_icon GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable horses

    News Over 350 people responded to our Facebook call out

    BEECHER'S BIRDS: Tiny bird has epic journey

    premium_icon BEECHER'S BIRDS: Tiny bird has epic journey

    News The red-necked stint is a tiny 16cm, weighs no more than 50 grams.