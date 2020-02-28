Challenge is on for Gladstone’s league teams

IT’S ALL GO: Steve and Lilli-rose Marker, 11, Jed Griffiths and bryce, 11, and Darrin Page after Valleys vs Wallabys pre-season Challenge Cup was cancelled due to the wet weather and water-logged Valleys fields last Saturday. It’s on this Saturday. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

IT’S ALL GO: Steve and Lilli-rose Marker, 11, Jed Griffiths and bryce, 11, and Darrin Page after Valleys vs Wallabys pre-season Challenge Cup was cancelled due to the wet weather and water-logged Valleys fields last Saturday. It’s on this Saturday. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

RUGBY LEAGUE: Valleys’ league fields may have copped a drenching again this during the week, but however this time, Friday’s sunshine and wind have helped make the 10th Gladstone Valleys and Wallabys Challenge Cup a happening thing following the postponement of the event last week.

With hosts Valleys holding an 8-1 advantage in the annual challenge, first held in 2011, the Wallabys will be desperate to get enough wins to claim the cup.

Hosts Valleys hold an 8-1 advantage since the first pre-season challenge was held in 2011, but Wallabys will be keen to get enough wins and claim the cup.

The action starts at 8.30am with the under sixes to kick the morning dew off the grass.

There will be a total of 20 shortened versions of games, with the Division 1 showdown at 4.20pm.

RELATED STORY: Baker’s back for Capras’ women

RELATED STORY: Gladstone girl makes the grade in her chosen sport