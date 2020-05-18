Menu
Debbie Fletcher said her son placed a home-made seat on Hampton Dr. because the hill is a killer, with it proving popular among locals.
Chair of cheer: 'Restop' welcomed by walkers

Jacobbe McBride
18th May 2020 3:00 PM
A TANNUM SANDS family have made it easier for people to take a breather while ascending one of the area's most infamous streets.

Clint Lindley and Debbie Fletcher placed a wooden bench seat, which their adult son made in a matter of hours, at the front of their house on Hampton Drive a month ago.

Tannum residents for upwards of 30 years, Ms Fletcher said it was installed because the hill is a killer.

"If you have walked up the hill then you know all about it," she said.

Ms Fletcher said the community has welcomed the addition of the seat, labelled "Restop".

"A lot of people do stop and have a rest, we get young kids coming up too and having a seat," she said.

Ms Fletcher said her son made the chair out of bits and pieces, including recycled material.

"It was a solo project, it did not take him long to make at all," she said.

"When he gets involved in something he just does it."

Ms Fletcher had a message for passers-by who might be tempted on a rest before continuing the exhaustive walk or run up Hampton Dr.

"Absolutely come and use it, just remember to maintain social distancing," she said.

