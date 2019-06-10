Chainsaw competition to feature at Mt Larcom Show

TEAMING UP: Turkey Beach chainsaw sportsman Gav Newitt has enlisted the help of councillor Desley O'Grady for the Jack and Jill post-ripping event as part of the 2019 Australian National Chainsaw Racing Titles to be held at the Mount Larcom show.

TEAMING UP: Turkey Beach chainsaw sportsman Gav Newitt has enlisted the help of councillor Desley O'Grady for the Jack and Jill post-ripping event as part of the 2019 Australian National Chainsaw Racing Titles to be held at the Mount Larcom show. Matt Taylor GLA070619CHAIN

GLADSTONE Region residents are being encouraged to get behind local talent when the Australian National Chainsaw Racing Titles make their return to this year's MtLarcom Show.

It is the third time the event has been held at the show, and will feature the best talent, local and interstate.

The event is a coup for the region and has attracted competitors from as far as North Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria but it's the homegrown talent that's set to draw a crowd.

Turkey Beach's Gav Newitt will be competing in all 15 disciplines alongside his brother Nigel, the current Australian champion for overall points.

For one of the drawcard events, the Jack and Jill post-ripping, Gav has even enlisted the help of councillor Desley O'Grady who will be his Jill.

Chosen simply for her strength and co-ordination, Gav said he was throwing his absolute confidence behind the unproven councillor.

"If we get the block, we can win it,” he said. "Post-ripping is ripping out the solid timber blocks for fence posts, so they're ripped longways with a chainsaw, then back down with wedges, crowbars and hammers.

"The rules are one person has to do the ripping, one has to do the wedging, and then they both can get them apart with the crowbars.”

Gav is looking forward to the event hitting Central Queensland, he having previously competed in the national titles elsewhere, and said he hoped locals would turn out in droves.

While the national titles are the highest level, there is hope for an international event in the future that could have invitations extended to US and Canadian competitors.

Cr O'Grady, whose grandparents were loggers in the Boyne Valley in the 1930s, is just hoping she'll be able to help contribute to the success of the Turkey Beach favourites.

"It'd just be good to have some local people who people actually know, to cheer on in the crowd,” she said.

"I grew up in the logging industry, so I've had a little bit to do with chainsaws and that sort of stuff.

"Seven or eight years ago at the (Old Station) fly-in, I started cross-cut sawing and I'd never done it before.

"I think it's in the blood.”

The Mt Larcom Show is on June22-23, with the Australian National Chainsaw Racing Titles held both days from 8am. Qualifying will take place on Friday, June 21.